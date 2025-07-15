Fatal Colorado I-70 crash near Frisco draws attention to extreme weather dangers, even in summer

A car crash on Interstate 70 Monday between Frisco and Copper Mountain is under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol. A driver died and the wreck caused significant traffic backups. The Colorado State Patrol said the crash serves as a grim reminder of the unique challenges and dangers of driving through Colorado's high country.

CDOT

Colorado state troopers responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash on I-70 at milepost 198, west of Frisco, at approximately 4:44 p.m. Initial reports indicate a black Lexus SUV, traveling eastbound on the winding mountain road, lost control. The vehicle then crossed into the center median, rolled, and ejected the driver from the car. The driver was transported to the hospital and succumbed to their injuries.

The crash immediately impacted traffic, leading to both directions of Interstate 70 being shut down for about 20 minutes. While one eastbound lane reopened quickly, the westbound lanes remained closed for several hours as emergency crews worked the scene and the investigation began.

While the Colorado State Patrol's Vehicular Crimes Unit continues its thorough investigation into the exact cause of the crash, CPS made a note that heavy rain was falling at the time of the crash.

"We overlook sometimes that, like, well, it's just water, right?" Sgt. Ivan Alvarado, with Colorado State Patrol Public Affairs said.

Beyond the weather, the very nature of mountain roads presents a constant challenge, according to Alvarado.

"So many curves, so many ups and downs," Alvarado said. "I hate to say it, but the scenery is beautiful, right? So we're not really focusing on the driving itself (even) when it's dry."

While spots like Vail Pass are widely recognized as troublesome, Alvarado cautions against focusing on only a few known "bad spots," when traveling the mountain corridor.

"When we talk about the mountains, I mean, there's so many spots, right? Honestly, I think every spot is a spot," he said.

Investigators did not directly tie the heavy rain to the crash at this point in time.