Colorado State Patrol investigating fatal rollover crash on I-70

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash on Monday that claimed the life of one person.

Authorities said a black Lexus SUV was traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-70 around 4:44 p.m. when it crashed near milepost 198 west of Frisco. The SUV reportedly rolled and ejected the driver. The driver was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Although the official cause of the crash remains to be determined, officials said heavy rain was reported at the time of the crash.

I-70 was shut down in both directions for about 20 minutes due to the crash, but one eastbound lane has since reopened. CSP said the westbound lanes will remain shut down for approximately three hours. They encouraged drivers to avoid the area while the scene is under investigation.