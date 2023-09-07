Inside look at Colorado State Patrol's VR training, and how it will be used after Christian Glass shooting

Inside look at CSP VR training, and how it will be used after Christian Glass shooting

Inside look at CSP VR training, and how it will be used after Christian Glass shooting

Inside look at CSP VR training, and how it will be used after Christian Glass shooting

The Colorado State Patrol is not the first law enforcement agency in the state to use VR simulation training, but they are the latest (and also the third, but like, who's counting?).

The system looks very similar to VR headsets on the market for the public but comes with a lot more advanced equipment, essentially transporting a cadet or trooper into a virtual world where they'll meet an avatar (controlled by someone outside the simulation). That gives them real time conversational freedom to play out any type of situation, but with the facade of virtual reality making it feel more real.

"It is a great place to get those jitters out before you meet a real person," Master Trooper Alisha Danko said, after running through a simulation for the CBS News Colorado cameras. "You are still going to have those same jitters with that person in front of you, you don't know how you are going to react...but this lets you try it first."

CBS

In her two situations, she had a woman named Karen who lost her job who was upset in the park, and started filming the interaction, and then Ben, who hit a car and took off, and it was up to her to make contact with him (while he got competitive). It can go even further, to dealing with people with weapons and dealing with a mental health crisis or under the influence.

That's exactly why the training was spotlit by Simon and Sally Glass, parents of slain 22-year-old Christain Glass. Glass was shot and killed by a Clear Creek County deputy last summer, and as a part of the record breaking settlement to the parents, they were also promised CSP would eventually create a simulation similar to that night their son was killed as a opportunity for officers to intervein when other officers start acting unlawfully (in this instance, killing a young man who called 911 for help). They are also expected to record a video message addressing the future law enforcement officers (or current, taking the training) to explain the importance of stepping up even if it's against a coworker.

CBS

While CSP did not comment specifically on the Glass case Wednesday, Capt. Rocco Domenico did say this kind of training could have changed the outcome to several previous law enforcement encounters nationwide.

"Would it have helped 27 years ago? Of course, it would have allowed me to understand what it takes to help a person when they go into a unique situation," Domenico said. "We can put them through more situations, and practice makes perfect. "

That's the entire point, get law enforcement officers used to how they're supposed to response to anything, so when they find it in the wild, it won't be new, and they can focus on their training.

CBS

"Practice makes perfect," agreed Danko. "If you have bad training you may have training scars, this is a way that you can go through a type of scenario and if it comes out poorly for you, ok lets try that again."

"We'll debrief and say 'I want you to try it form this standpoint,' puts that person under all that gear in a second chance to have a controlled outcome that is successful."

While the gear is cost prohibitive, both Danko and Domenico agreed this is well worth the investment, and suggested if it's possible for other agencies to try it, they should.