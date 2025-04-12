Colorado heatwave sets record high for Denver

A large summer-like ridge of high pressure has produced strong downslope winds along the Front Range and eastern plains of Colorado to kick off the weekend. This has allowed eastern parts of the state to experience the warmest day of the year so far.

Denver has broken the old record high for Saturday of 85 degrees, which was set in 2023. The new Denver Record High topped out at 86 degrees Saturday afternoon.

The warmer temperatures, gusty winds, and low relative humidity also boosted the fire danger for Denver and the Front Range.

A cold front will cool things down on Sunday, with a chance for rain showers returning late in the day.