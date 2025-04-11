Watch CBS News
Local News

High fire danger for Denver metro area and Front Range of Colorado

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Record heat, low humidity and gusty winds will ramp up fire danger for Saturday
Record heat, low humidity and gusty winds will ramp up fire danger for Saturday 03:15

A large, summer-like high pressure ridge is building over the southern Rockies of Colorado. This is going to bring in the triple threat of low humidity, gusty winds and possible record breaking temperatures. This will boost the worry for high fire danger back to the Front Range and at least half of the state including the Denver metro area.

jet-stream-wind-speeds-forecast.png

Temperatures across eastern Colorado will zoom into the 80s and 90s on Saturday. 

co-tomorrow-highs.png

The record for Denver is 85 degrees set in 2023. The forecast high is 86 degrees, so we should have a new record high for the Mile High City.

That, along with gusty winds up to 40 mph and humidity levels below 10 percent has prompted the issuance of a Red Flag Warning for the entire Denver metro area, Front Range Foothills and adjacent plains. The Warning runs from noon thru 8pm and also covers a large portion of southern and western Colorado.

red-flag-warning.png
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.