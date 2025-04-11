High fire danger for Denver metro area and Front Range of Colorado

Record heat, low humidity and gusty winds will ramp up fire danger for Saturday

A large, summer-like high pressure ridge is building over the southern Rockies of Colorado. This is going to bring in the triple threat of low humidity, gusty winds and possible record breaking temperatures. This will boost the worry for high fire danger back to the Front Range and at least half of the state including the Denver metro area.

Temperatures across eastern Colorado will zoom into the 80s and 90s on Saturday.

The record for Denver is 85 degrees set in 2023. The forecast high is 86 degrees, so we should have a new record high for the Mile High City.

That, along with gusty winds up to 40 mph and humidity levels below 10 percent has prompted the issuance of a Red Flag Warning for the entire Denver metro area, Front Range Foothills and adjacent plains. The Warning runs from noon thru 8pm and also covers a large portion of southern and western Colorado.