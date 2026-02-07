Colorado issues health and safety notice over marijuana with yeast and mold

Colorado health officials have issued a safety notice over batches of marijuana contaminated with yeast and mold sold in 31 stores across the state over the past two-and-a-half months.

The impacted product was all legal marijuana flower produced by Sweetwater Group, LLC, and sold between Nov. 16 and Feb. 3. The stores they were sold at span the Denver metro area, Boulder, Colorado Springs, Eastern Plains, foothills, Pueblo, and the Western Slope. A full list of stores can be found here and the complete list of strains and batch numbers can be found here.

The Colorado Department of Revenue and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment say the Sweetwater Group initiated a voluntary recall after the total amount of yeast, mold, and/or Aspergillus — a group of hundreds of different types of mold — was above the limits established in state health guidelines.

A 2016 Getty Images file photo shows a marijuana dispensary in Denver, Colorado. Vince Chandler/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"Individuals who possess this affected product should destroy it or return it to the store from which it was purchased for proper disposal," the departments said in a joint press release. "Individuals who experience adverse health effects after consuming the affected product should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the (Marijuana Enforcement Division) by submitting a MED Reporting Form."

The agencies are urging anyone who may have bought marijuana from the impacted batches to check the labels, if they still have the containers.