Colorado health officials confirm seventh measles case, on flight with others infected

Colorado health officials have confirmed a seventh case of measles in the state after a vaccinated adult who recently traveled internationally tested positive.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the infected adult is a resident of Arapahoe County. They were recently a passenger on Turkish Airlines flight 201 into Denver International Airport on May 13. Two additional cases of measles were confirmed in other passengers on this flight: one out-of-state traveler who was infectious on the flight and an Arapahoe County child under age five.

Public health agencies are reaching out to passengers and crew on the flight who were seated or working near the person with measles and all lap children on the plane. CDPHE encouraged anyone who was on that flight and has measles symptoms to immediately contact their local public health agency.

Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash on your face that then spreads. Health officials said that anyone who was in the following locations during the dates and times listed may have been exposed to measles and should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure.

Casa Vallarta 4002 S. Parker Rd., Aurora, CO 80014 May 22: 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Colorado Athletic Club Denver Tech Center 5555 DTC Pkwy., Greenwood Village, CO 80111 May 23: 4 -8 p.m. Country Fair Garden Center 7150 Leetsdale Dr. #414, Denver, CO 80224 May 24: 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Golden Saigon Restaurant 2648 S. Parker Rd., Unit 2, Aurora, CO 80014 May 24: 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. Comfort Suites Golden West 29300 U.S. Hwy 40, Evergreen, CO 80439 May 25 through May 26: 1 - 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. - 8:30 a.m. Evergreen Wine and Liquor 29017 Hotel Way #105C, Evergreen, CO 80439 May 25: 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Those exposed to measles typically develop symptoms between 7 to 21 days after exposure. CDPHE asked anyone exposed at these locations and showing symptoms to call their provider, an urgent care center or emergency department and explain they've been exposed.

Officials said, in rare cases, someone who is vaccinated can still contract the disease, about three out of every 100 cases. They said those who have been vaccinated usually have milder symptoms and are less likely to spread it to others. CDPHE and the Arapahoe County Public Health Department are offering free MMR vaccination clinics for those exposed.

The first clinic will be available at Altura Plaza, located at 15400 E. 14th Place in Aurora. Operating times are Thursday, May 29 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Friday, May 30, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

A second clinic will be located at Aurora Community Connection at 9801 E. Colfax Ave. on Saturday, May 31, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.