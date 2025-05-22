Traveler with measles was at Denver International Airport last week, Colorado health officials issue warning

An out-of-state flyer in Colorado who was contagious with measles traveled through Denver International Airport last week. That's according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

That traveler also stayed that the Quality Inn and Suites close to the airport. The hotel is located off Tower Road.

That traveler was at the airport, on a shuttle and at the hotel on May 13th and 14.

See a detailed breakdown of exactly where that person went and what time:

Tuesday, May 13

Denver International Airport, 5 - 8 p.m.

Arrived at Gate A-27 in concourse A at 5:10 p.m.

Walked across the bridge to international customs.

International baggage claim 3.

Main terminal

Quality Inn and Suites shuttle to hotel, 6 - 8 p.m.

Rode shuttle at 6 p.m.

Quality Inn and Suites Denver International Airport lobby and elevator: 6:15 - 8:15 p.m.

6890 Tower Rd.

Denver, CO, 80249

Wednesday, May 14

Hotel lobby and elevator: Wednesday, May 14, 5 - 7 a.m.

Quality Inn and Suites shuttle to the airport, 5 a.m.

Denver International Airport, 5:30 - 10 a.m.

Main terminal, train to gates, and concourse B. Flight departed from Gate B-86.

"Measles is highly contagious, and we are working swiftly to identify and notify anyone who may have been exposed. Vaccination remains the most effective protection against this preventable disease," said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist and deputy chief medical officer.

There have been several cases of measles reported in Colorado this year.