Unvaccinated Colorado child tests positive for measles after travel, visited Aurora stores while contagious
An unvaccinated 5-year-old child in Arapahoe County has tested positive for measles, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Health officials said the child recently traveled internationally with family to several countries experiencing ongoing measles outbreaks. The child is currently hospitalized, health officials say.
According to CDPHE, before showing symptoms, the child visited several public places in Aurora while infectious:
Location
Date/time
Children's Hospital Colorado Emergency Department
13123 E. 16th Ave.
Aurora, CO 80045
Thursday, May 22
6 to 10 p.m.
Walgreens
18461 E. Hampden Ave.
Aurora, CO 80012
Friday, May 23
10 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.
Walgreens
18461 E. Hampden Ave.
Aurora, CO 80012
Sunday, May 25
10 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.
Sam's Club
Aurora, CO 80012
Sunday, May 25
Noon to 3:30 p.m.
Natural Grocers
3440 S. Tower Rd.
Aurora, CO 80013
Sunday, May 25
6 to 8:10 p.m.
Children's Hospital Colorado Emergency Department
13123 E. 16th Ave.
Aurora, CO 80045
Monday, May 26
1:10 to 7:15 a.m.
Children's Hospital Colorado Emergency Department
13123 E. 16th Ave.
Aurora, CO 80045
Monday, May 26 to Tuesday, May 27
9:25 p.m. to 4:15 a.m.
Health officials urge anyone who may have been exposed to check their vaccination status and monitor for symptoms, including high fever, cough, runny nose, and a rash that usually starts on the face.
The U.S. has recorded the most measles cases in a single year since a 2019 wave, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows. The majority of the infections have been reported in an outbreak in West Texas that has led to the deaths of two children.
Of the more than 1,000 cases nationwide, this latest one is the sixth to have been identified in Colorado.
