Unvaccinated Colorado child tests positive for measles after travel, visited Aurora stores while contagious

An unvaccinated 5-year-old child in Arapahoe County has tested positive for measles, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Health officials said the child recently traveled internationally with family to several countries experiencing ongoing measles outbreaks. The child is currently hospitalized, health officials say.

According to CDPHE, before showing symptoms, the child visited several public places in Aurora while infectious:

Location Date/time Children's Hospital Colorado Emergency Department 13123 E. 16th Ave. Aurora, CO 80045 Thursday, May 22 6 to 10 p.m. Walgreens 18461 E. Hampden Ave. Aurora, CO 80012 Friday, May 23 10 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. Walgreens 18461 E. Hampden Ave. Aurora, CO 80012 Sunday, May 25 10 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. Sam's Club

880 S. Abilene St. Aurora, CO 80012 Sunday, May 25 Noon to 3:30 p.m. Natural Grocers 3440 S. Tower Rd. Aurora, CO 80013 Sunday, May 25 6 to 8:10 p.m. Children's Hospital Colorado Emergency Department 13123 E. 16th Ave. Aurora, CO 80045 Monday, May 26 1:10 to 7:15 a.m. Children's Hospital Colorado Emergency Department 13123 E. 16th Ave. Aurora, CO 80045 Monday, May 26 to Tuesday, May 27 9:25 p.m. to 4:15 a.m.

Health officials urge anyone who may have been exposed to check their vaccination status and monitor for symptoms, including high fever, cough, runny nose, and a rash that usually starts on the face.

A 5-year-old child visited several locations in Aurora before testing positive for measles, but while infectious, in May 2025, according to public health officials. CBS

The U.S. has recorded the most measles cases in a single year since a 2019 wave, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows. The majority of the infections have been reported in an outbreak in West Texas that has led to the deaths of two children.

Of the more than 1,000 cases nationwide, this latest one is the sixth to have been identified in Colorado.

