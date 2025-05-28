Watch CBS News
Unvaccinated Colorado child tests positive for measles after travel, visited Aurora stores while contagious

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
An unvaccinated 5-year-old child in Arapahoe County has tested positive for measles, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Health officials said the child recently traveled internationally with family to several countries experiencing ongoing measles outbreaks. The child is currently hospitalized, health officials say.

According to CDPHE, before showing symptoms, the child visited several public places in Aurora while infectious:

Location

Date/time

Children's Hospital Colorado Emergency Department

13123 E. 16th Ave.

Aurora, CO 80045

Thursday, May 22

6 to 10 p.m.

Walgreens

18461 E. Hampden Ave.

Aurora, CO 80012

Friday, May 23

10 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Walgreens

18461 E. Hampden Ave.

Aurora, CO 80012

Sunday, May 25

10 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Sam's Club
880 S. Abilene St.

Aurora, CO 80012

Sunday, May 25

Noon to 3:30 p.m.

Natural Grocers

3440 S. Tower Rd.

Aurora, CO 80013

Sunday, May 25

6 to 8:10 p.m.

Children's Hospital Colorado Emergency Department

13123 E. 16th Ave.

Aurora, CO 80045

Monday, May 26

1:10 to 7:15 a.m.

Children's Hospital Colorado Emergency Department

13123 E. 16th Ave.

Aurora, CO 80045

Monday, May 26 to Tuesday, May 27

9:25 p.m. to 4:15 a.m.

Health officials urge anyone who may have been exposed to check their vaccination status and monitor for symptoms, including high fever, cough, runny nose, and a rash that usually starts on the face.

measles-exposure-locations.png
A 5-year-old child visited several locations in Aurora before testing positive for measles, but while infectious, in May 2025, according to public health officials. CBS

The U.S. has recorded the most measles cases in a single year since a 2019 wave, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows. The majority of the infections have been reported in an outbreak in West Texas that has led to the deaths of two children.

Of the more than 1,000 cases nationwide, this latest one is the sixth to have been identified in Colorado.

More on measles in Colorado and what you can do to protect yourself.

