Gov. Polis asks Colorado lawmakers for $10M amid SNAP benefits uncertainty

Gov. Jared Polis is asking Colorado lawmakers to approve up to $10 million to help feed people who may lose their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits next month due to the federal government shutdown. Polis said SNAP provides food benefits to more than 600,000 Coloradans and that half of those are children.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced earlier this month that SNAP benefits would be suspended for November until additional federal funds are released. Polis said his office submitted two requests for Colorado's Joint Budget Committee: one to consider approval for up to $10 million in General Fund revenue to support food banks and pantries, and another to extend previously approved funding for Women, Infants, and Children nutrition access through November.

According to the Governor's Office, WIC supports food access for nearly 100,000 women and children in Colorado.

Polis made the announcement at a news conference on Wednesday, along with a new philanthropic initiative through Feeding Colorado, where businesses and residents can donate to help the growing demand for food assistance.

"Coloradans take care of one another, and we're stepping up to make sure hardworking families can continue putting food on the table while federal funding is on hold," said Polis in a statement. "We're providing emergency state support for food banks, extending WIC access, and giving every Coloradan an opportunity to help by donating to FeedingColorado.org/donate. Together, we can make sure every family has access to healthy food and every community has the support it needs during this challenging time."

According to the Colorado Department of Human Services, which administers SNAP, grocery benefits are provided to more than 600,000 Coloradans across 330,000 households. Half of those are children, 10% older adults and 15% those living with disabilities. The program distributes approximately $120 million in benefits each month, which CDHS said supports local grocers, farmers and nearly 10,000 grocery store workers across the state.

"Right now, food banks are serving more families than ever before — in some areas, we're seeing a week's worth of visitors in a single day. This state support will help us to purchase food at scale, stretch every dollar further, and immediately step up to respond to the growing need across urban, suburban, and rural communities. Coloradans have always looked out for one another, and this partnership ensures we can continue doing just that," said Erin Pulling, President & CEO, Food Bank of the Rockies, in a statement.

The $10 million would cover SNAP through mid-December, according to Polis' office, which is $3.3 million every two weeks.