Colorado governor hopes Trump "behaves" himself while visiting Aurora

Gov. Jared Polis is reacting to the possibility that former President Trump will make a campaign stop in Aurora. In recent weeks, Trump has made comments about Aurora several times, including at the presidential debate between Trump and current vice president and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

He has falsely claimed the city has been taken over by a criminal gang from Venezuela.

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 3 : Gov. Jared Polis explains about his supplemental budget at Carriage House of Governors Mansion in Denver, Colorado on Thursday, January 3, 2023. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

The former president and Republican nominee for president announced the possibility of visiting Aurora during a campaign speech in New York last week.

Polis responded to the possibility that Trump would make a trip to Colorado, but that came with a word of caution from the Democratic governor.

"Aurora is our third biggest city, over 400,000 people, it's a terrific city, I was there last week. If the president comes, I hope he doesn't bring him an element of lawlessness or people that are causing trouble. Obviously, we welcome anybody to the city of Aurora, to Colorado, but obviously, we worry about some of the criminal elements that he brings with him, he's a convicted felon himself, and a lot of people who associate with him might engage in acts of terror against the residents of Aurora," said Polis. "So if he comes, welcome, behave yourself, play some golf at one of our municipal golf courses, dine in one of our great restaurants, we'd be thrilled to have you but tell your crazy hangers-on not to come with you."

Trump appeared in Colorado at a campaign fundraiser in Aspen last month but has not made many trips overall to the Centennial State during his campaign.