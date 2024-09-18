Donald Trump says he will visit Aurora, Colorado within the next two weeks

Donald Trump says he will visit Colorado soon

Former President Donald Trump says he will visit the Colorado city of Aurora within the next two weeks. The former president and Republican nominee for president made the announcement during a campaign speech in New York on Wednesday night.

Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 18, 2024 in Uniondale, New York. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

Trump gave his speech at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale.

"In the next two weeks I'm going to Springfield and I'm going to Aurora," Trump announced. "You may never see me again but that's OK. I've gotta do what I gotta do."

Trump has made comments about Aurora several times in the past few weeks, including at the presidential debate between Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. He has falsely claimed the city has been taken over by a criminal gang from Venezuela.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican who currently represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District -- and is switching districts in hopes of representing the 4th -- provided a statement about Trump's announcement which read in part "I am thrilled to see President Trump announce he's coming to Colorado." She said the "Biden-Harris Administration's failed border policies" have led to safety problems in Aurora and neighboring Denver.

"Coloradans need President Trump back in office and we cannot wait to welcome him to our state soon!"

Trump appeared in Colorado at a campaign fundraiser in Aspen last month, but has not made many trips overall to the Centennial State during his campaign.