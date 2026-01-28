Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announces new poet laureate, Crisosto Apache

On Wednesday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced that indigenous poet, editor, and teacher Crisosto Apache will succeed the late Andrea Gibson as the state's poet laureate.

"Colorado's Poet Laureate is our statewide ambassador of the arts, inspiring and uplifting the next generation of artists and poets in our state. Crisosto will be a strong advocate for the arts and art education, helping youth discover poetry, and bringing Coloradans together," said Polis. "I am grateful for Andrea Gibson's service as our previous Poet Laureate and we posthumously continue to honor Andrea's artistic influence and unwavering conviction as powerfully shown in the 2026 Oscar-nominated film 'Come See Me in the Good Light.'"

Poetry Foundation, Todd A. Andreff

Apache, who is originally from the Mescalero Apache Reservation, now lives in the Denver metro area with their spouse. They teach English at the Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design, serve as editor-at-large for The Offing Magazine, and advocate for Native American Indigenous LGBTQ/Two-Spirit identity. Their debut poetry collection, "Genesis," explores memory and cultural identity.

Apache's works have appeared in numerous publications, including The Rumpus, Loch Raven Review and the Poetry Foundation's POETRY Magazine.

They will serve as the Colorado Poet Laureate for two years, focusing their first year on honoring the United States' 250th anniversary and Colorado's 150th anniversary of statehood. Their position will allow Apache to engage in the community and inspire a love of poetry.

Apache says they hope to help a diverse group of youth discover the artform and work with county Poets Laureate across Colorado.

"I am deeply honored to step into the legacy of Colorado's Poets Laureates as the 11th and to walk this path. For me, this service is more than a title; it's about sharing the quiet miracle of poetry and the transformative power poetry holds for our lives. Today, perhaps more than ever, our young people need poetry. When a young person finds their voice through a poem, they aren't just writing—they are building the vision for a more compassionate society and future. I hope my time in this role can serve as a bridge, helping young people discover the voices that will shape our futures," said Apache.