Poet Laureate of Colorado Andrea Gibson passes away at 49

The award-winning Poet Laureate of Colorado, Andrea Gibson, died Monday morning, according to a Facebook post by their family.

Andrea Gibson was a poet, author and ambassador of the arts. Gibson became the state's 10th Poet Laureate in 2023, with six full-length collections of poetry as well as two Independent Publishers Awards. They also won the first Women's World Poetry Slam and were selected as a finalist for three Goodreads Choice Awards.

Andrea Gibson named Colorado Poet Laureate CBS

Many of Gibson's works included their treatment journey after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021. Gibson said, "I spent so much time writing about what was wrong with the world, now I write about what I dream the world can be."

A post on Gibson's Facebook account Monday read, "Whenever I leave this world, whether it's 60 years from now, I wouldn't want anyone to say I lost some battle. I'll be a winner that day. Andrea Gibson was a winner today. On July 14th, at 4:16 a.m., Andrea Gibson died in their home surrounded by their wife, Meg, four ex-girlfriends, their mother and father, dozens of friends, and their three beloved dogs."

In a statement released Monday, Gov. Jared Polis said, "It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Andrea Gibson, an inspiring poet and Colorado's current Poet Laureate. Renowned for inspiring poetry, advocacy for arts in education and unique ability to connect with the vast and diverse poetry lovers of Colorado, Andrea was truly one of a kind and will be deeply missed by personal friends as well as all who were touched by their poetry. My thoughts go out to Andrea's loved ones during this difficult time."