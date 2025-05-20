Colorado mom shares free and affordable kid-friendly activity recommendations for families this summer

Abbie Dzara and her two-year-old son Kade spend many mornings swinging in the sunshine at Horseshoe Park in Aurora.

CBS

"He's my little toddler, my big boy," she said, hugging him with a smile.

Dzara is the mom behind "Colorado Kid Adventures." Tens of thousands of people follow her on social media, via Instagram and TikTok. She shares ideas of fun, family-friendly activities to do, with a glimpse into day-to-day life.

"We try to stay on somewhat of a budget, especially in the summer when the kids are out of school," she told CBS Colorado's crew, who met up with Dzara recently. "I feel like it can add up quickly if you do something every day."

However, there are plenty of cheap things to do this summer with your family; she knows firsthand. Parks are an excellent place to start.

"This one's completely redone. We came before, and it was still great and free but now it's a lot safer. It's great for multiple age groups, we like the bright colors. We also love the green space nearby."

You can also grab free food for your kids.

"A lot of the schools, high schools, and rec centers offer lunches at certain times of day. You can find them on Colorado websites and rec center websites. Any kid that's 18 and under, will get a free meal, and it's usually in a bag, or some you have to go into the school and get it. It's a great way to stay on budget, grab your lunch, and plan your day around it. Go to different districts and say, 'Oh, I want to go to this park, and you can kind of scope out who has a good meal for that day.'"

If your kid is interested in summer camps, the YMCA offers discounted options.

"They have sports camps, and the Aurora Rec Center is offering even preschool up for summer camps," said Dzara.

Local museums also offer free days for families.