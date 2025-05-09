Colorado firefighters, schools warn about viral TikTok Chromebook challenge

Firefighters and school districts in Colorado are warning about a potentially dangerous TikTok challenge that has gone viral.

In these challenges, students are putting metal or pencil lead into the charging ports of their Chromebooks to have them spark, smoke or catch fire. There are concerns about possible explosions or the release of toxic fumes.

TikTok/MTB_LOGAN01

On Thursday, Denver Public Schools warned families that students participating in the challenge could face serious consequences.

"This behavior poses significant safety risks to students and staff and will not be tolerated within our community. Chromebooks are powered by lithium batteries, and attempting to set fire to one can lead to explosions, severe burns or even cause fires in buildings. Participating in this behavior will result in disciplinary consequences and could potentially lead to legal repercussions for students," said DPS.

TikTok/MATT_ROUSE

There are at least 16 known cases of the Chromebook challenge in the Pike's Peak region so far. Earlier this week, another incident happened at a high school in Lafayette.

Multiple Colorado Springs students involved with these incidents have been ordered to go through the Colorado Springs Fire Department's Youth Firesetter Intervention Program.

Denver schools encouraged anyone aware of someone participating in the challenge to contact a trusted adult at school.