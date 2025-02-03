Colorado fire department trains on the ice for potential water rescues

First responders in Colorado are working to keep you safe on the water, even when those bodies of water are frozen solid on the surface.

The Arvada Fire Protection District conducted training on Monday in case responders needed to rescue someone stuck on or fallen through the ice. The training is not only for saving people but also pets.

"We get a lot of incidents where maybe a dog chases a goose that's running on the ice and the owner goes after them, and the dog doesn't fall in necessarily but the owners will fall in because they can't tell how thick the ice is," Arvada Fire Public Information Officer Tyler Beck said.

Arvada fire rescue crews "rescue" a role player pretending to be a victim who fell through sheet of ice and needed rescuing during a training mission on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. CBS

After locating the person in trouble, fire crews put on their dry suits. Then, they extend a 200-foot rope to where the victim is as the rescuer goes on the ice to the cold water.

Once the rescuer gets to the victim, they put a sling on them and place them on a rescue board.

After the victim is secured, fire crews pull the victim to safety.

Arvada fire rescue crews train to rescue people who might have fallen through thin ice on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. CBS

Arvada fire officials say before you go on the ice, be aware of the ice and know the weather conditions. Also, if someone needs rescuing, call 911 as trying to save them could cause you to fall in the water. And never allow your pet to run on a frozen lake or pond without your pet having a leash.

And if you do fall through the ice, try your best to stay calm. Try to get your arms on the ice and kick your legs as best as you can to help you on the ice.