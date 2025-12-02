Colorado family pushes for answers, help following fatal Highway 83 crash

The man accused of carjacking a vehicle that led to a deadly crash on Highway 83 has had more than a dozen charges since 2013, including assault, bribery, DUI and protection orders. He was out on parole when the crash happened. Now the family involved in the crash is seeking answers amid unimaginable loss.

Jennifer Watkins is pushing through unimaginable grief and pain in an effort to see her son, 14-year-old Jordan Green, make a full recovery in the hospital

Anthony Martin and Jennifer Watkins speak to CBS Colorado's Gabriela Vidal. CBS

"It's going to be hard when it all hits me," said Watkins, "like really hits me."

Watkins spoke with CBS Colorado, one week since the deadly crash on Highway 83 changed her family's life completely.

"Since the accident, Jordan had two broken femurs," said Anthony Martin, Watkins' brother. "So, they just snapped right in half. He's got a broken wrist, multiple fractures to his face, a broken nose, [and] he's also had some internal damage."

Watkins says Jordan, Jase, her fiancé Alvin Corado, and Alvin's three other children were all driving to see her in the hospital after her spinal cord surgery when they were struck by a suspect driving a stolen car.

"He texted me at four saying that they were heading back," she said. "I called them at five, and I didn't get an answer, and I called the kids, and I didn't get an answer. [Then] I checked Life360, and it hadn't moved, and I knew."

Colorado State Patrol

Jordan was among the two children in the car who survived the crash.

"He is a warrior," said Martin.

However, his best friend and brother, 12-year-old Jase, was among the three children who did not survive.

'They loved basketball, they loved sports. They loved their friends. They loved to hang out and play video games," said Martin.

Corado, a military police officer, also died in the crash after what loved ones believe was an effort to minimize the impact of the crash on his kids.

"I believe he did his best and he definitely sacrificed himself, and those two children are alive because of that," said Martin.

"He was amazing, he was kind, he was patient, he was loving, I mean, you name it," said Watkins.

This tragedy has not only left their family broken, but it's also sparked new questions in the wake of learning the alleged suspect's criminal background.

"Why was this man out of jail?" asked Watkins.

The alleged carjacking suspect, 31-year-old Walter Huling, who police believed was driving the same car when he struck Watkin's family, had been in and out of the system since 2013.

Walter Huling Colorado Department of Corrections

The extensive list of over a dozen charges included assault, bribery, DUI and several protection orders. His background reveals he was also out on parole when the crash took place, though the Department of Corrections could not immediately provide information as to whether Huling was out on bond at the time.

"If he weren't out on the streets. If he weren't able to hijack a car and drive recklessly down 83 north, my family would still be here, and I'm angry about it," said Watkins.

As her son continues his recovery journey, Watkins says this tragedy has inspired him to pursue a future in criminal justice in medicine, in the hopes of preventing an outcome like this for families in the future.

"My son wants to know why," she said. "Because they failed my family.

Together, Watkins' family is also trying to crowdfund and piece together support for Watkins and her son as they face medical bills and a future without Alvin and Jase.

"Come together, keep your loved ones close to you," said Martin. "You never know when you're not going to have that opportunity."