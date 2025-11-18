Colorado families, providers push back on Polis' Medicaid cuts for autism services

Colorado families and behavioral health providers are pushing back against Gov. Jared Polis' proposed budget cuts, warning the plan could drastically reduce access to autism therapies and other services for children with developmental disabilities.

The governor's budget proposal for the 2026-27 fiscal year includes reductions to Medicaid reimbursement rates, which Polis says are necessary to curb costs that have grown nearly 9% annually. Without changes, he argues, Medicaid spending could "crowd out everything the state does ... no money for roads, no money for public safety."

But families and providers say the cuts would have devastating consequences.

"They're already at a disadvantage," said Katie Gallardo, a Loveland mother of five whose youngest son, Lucas, has autism. "You are furthering that disadvantage by denying the coverage for these arguably essential behavioral therapies."

Gallardo joined dozens of advocates on the Capitol steps Tuesday, calling the proposal "predictable, preventable, and profoundly harmful."

"These aren't just cuts, they are consequences," she said. "You cannot stand in front of families and claim to support children while cutting the very therapies that help them speak, learn and grow."

Providers fear the reductions could force clinics to close and leave families with few options, especially in rural communities.

"The reality is many providers are already barely keeping their doors open," said Will Martin, co-chair of the Colorado Association for Behavior Analysis Public Policy Committee. "These cuts and red tape will be the final blow."

Rebecca Urbano Powell, founder of Seven Dimensions Behavioral Health, said the proposed changes put her business -- and others like it -- at risk.

"I'm frustrated, and frankly exhausted that we must continue fighting this never-ending battle to protect access to critical care," Powell said. "Providers like me across the state are barely hanging on. All of this red tape means less care, fewer providers, and children waiting longer or never getting treatment at all. It actually puts us at risk of having to close, honestly."

Lawmakers on the Joint Budget Committee also raised concerns during a hearing Tuesday, questioning the impact of rate cuts and service caps.

"I'm hearing from providers all across the state of 10%, 15%, 20% rate cuts and also now a cap on services, so this seems really unfair," said state Sen. Judy Amabile, a Democrat on the committee.

Advocates argue that while the cuts may save money in the short term, the long-term cost to families will be far greater.

"They cannot balance the budget on the backs of children with autism and other disabilities," said Martin.