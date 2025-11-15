Colorado families fear proposed Medicaid cuts could limit care for children with disabilities

Some Colorado lawmakers say Gov. Jared Polis is creating a health care crisis with his plan to limit Medicaid growth.

In the governor's budget proposal for next year, Medicaid funding would need to rise 12% to maintain current services. Instead, the proposal calls for a 6% increase.

Polis has said the rising cost of Medicaid crowds out other public spending, leaving less money for roads, public safety, education, and other health care needs.

Republican state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer, a member of the Joint Budget Committee and a candidate for the GOP nomination for governor, said today that the governor's plan is irresponsible.

"If you continually, year over year, cut the amount you reimburse hospitals, doctors, nurses, and clinics, and everyone else in the health care services, and if you continually cut those for the health care services that they provide, they either go out of business or they stop providing the services," she said. "And that's what's happening in our state."

Two Adams County families say losing services for their 3-year-old children would be devastating.

Both mothers say they rely on Medicaid support through the Children's Extensive Support waiver, which has allowed them to access and afford the care their children need. Without it, they worry their families will be left behind.

Three-year-olds Langston and Jackson are overcoming significant medical challenges in their own ways.

Langston's mother, Jordyn Feckovic, said her son was born at 28 weeks.

"He was born prematurely at 28 weeks," she said. "Right now, he's dealing with strabismus, which is an eye condition, bronchopulmonary dysplasia with dysplasia of the lungs. He also has autism spectrum disorder and a severe developmental delay."

Jackson's mother, Ciara Stewart, said her son's challenges often aren't visible at first glance.

"He has multiple brain deformities, severe developmental delays," she said. "My son is nonverbal. He is non-ambulatory, which means he cannot walk independently."

Colorado mothers Jordan Feckovic, left, and Ciara Stewart are raising concerns about possible cuts to Medicaid and what it could mean for their sons, who each have developmental disabilities. CBS

Both mothers say Medicaid services have given their children critical support.

"We have such a responsibility to make sure our children have every resource possible to grow and to thrive," Stewart said.

Feckovic said those resources include therapy equipment and a wide range of therapies -- massage, movement, and music -- all funded through Medicaid.

"It was life-changing for us," she said.

Jordan Feckovic, right, plays with her son while discussing the negative impact proposed cuts to Medicaid could have on him. CBS

One of the services facing cuts is the Community Connector program, which helps children like Jackson learn how to safely navigate and access their communities.

"Community Connector is going to be a huge hit to my son and his future," Stewart said.

As budget discussions continue, both mothers say they hope lawmakers protect the programs their children rely on.

"My child has never been happier. He's never been safer. He's learning so much, and he has been supported so much," Stewart said. "We have to speak on it. We have to do everything we can at the end of the day for our children."

The Joint Budget Committee has until roughly February or March to finalize the state budget. Parents like the ones we spoke with say they hope more Coloradans come forward to share why Medicaid funding remains crucial for families across the state.