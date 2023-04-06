Drought worsens at lower elevations of Colorado for the first time in months

While snowpack remains healthy in the Colorado mountains, moderate and severe drought have worsened this week for the first time in a couple of months at lower elevations.snowpack remains healthy in the Colorado mountains, moderate and severe drought have worsened this week for the first time in a couple months at lower elevations.

A week ago about 36% of Colorado was experiencing at least moderate drought and about 9% of the state had severe drought mostly in the Pueblo area. This week moderate drought jumped 2% and severe drought increased 4% again mostly in Pueblo area.

Colorado drought as of Thursday, April 6 CBS

The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas remains drought free although some areas east of Interstate 25 are "abnormally dry" which is the precursor to drought.

Front Range drought as of Thursday, April 6 CBS

Meanwhile, mountain snowpack is above normal for six of Colorado's eight river basins and near normal for the other two which including the South Platte Basin and the Arkansas Basin.

Colorado snowpack as of Thursday, April 6 CBS

So while snowfall has been at or above normal in the mountains in recent months, the frequency and amounts of snow east of the mountains has been significantly less since February compared to earlier in the season. For example, total snowfall in Denver in November was nearly 11 inches while December and January both brought the Denver area 13 inches. Then February snowfall dropped to 4.7 inches and March ended with only 5.1 inches. Average snowfall in March is 11.5 inches so with less than half the normal snowfall, it's no coincidence drought has been creeping back at lower elevations.

Snowfall in Denver in March 2023 CBS

The drought situation could worse before it gets better because there is no moisture in the Front Range forecast thorough at least the end of next week. Other than a small chance for light snow in the mountains on Saturday, the entire state of Colorado should stay dry for at least the next 7 days.