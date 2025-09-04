Watch CBS News
Colorado deputies evacuate Arvada neighborhood after house-grass fire ignites

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

CBS Colorado

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies rushed to evacuate a neighborhood in Arvada due to a house-grass fire burning on Thursday afternoon. According to Arvada Fire, homes near West 84th Place and Quaker Circle were evacuated during the fire. 

arvada-fire.jpg
A house-grass fire burned near W 84th Place and Quaker Circle.  Jefferson County

People living on 84th Place at Quaker Circle and Quartz Street were placed under mandatory evacuation, according to Arvada Fire. 

pm-copter-thursday-frame-18081.jpg
A fire burned in the area near W 84th Place and Quaker Circle in Arvada.  CBS

Other people living nearby were urged to be ready to evacuate. 

CBS Colorado's helicopter flew over the scene, which showed charred grass in a large field near the neighborhood along with a home that appeared to have fire damage. The burned area was very close to homes.

The fire was described as a house-grass fire by Jefferson County Sheriff's investigators. 

arvada-fire-evacuations.jpg
A house-grass fire burned near W 84th Place and Quaker Circle in Arvada on Thursday. Jefferson County

What sparked the fire is being investigated. 

The fire was fully contained less than an hour after it started, according to officials on the scene. 

