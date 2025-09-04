Colorado deputies evacuate Arvada neighborhood after house-grass fire ignites

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies rushed to evacuate a neighborhood in Arvada due to a house-grass fire burning on Thursday afternoon. According to Arvada Fire, homes near West 84th Place and Quaker Circle were evacuated during the fire.

People living on 84th Place at Quaker Circle and Quartz Street were placed under mandatory evacuation, according to Arvada Fire.

Other people living nearby were urged to be ready to evacuate.

CBS Colorado's helicopter flew over the scene, which showed charred grass in a large field near the neighborhood along with a home that appeared to have fire damage. The burned area was very close to homes.

The fire was described as a house-grass fire by Jefferson County Sheriff's investigators.

What sparked the fire is being investigated.

The fire was fully contained less than an hour after it started, according to officials on the scene.