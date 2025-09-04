Colorado deputies lift evacuations for Arvada neighborhood after grass fire Local News Colorado deputies lift evacuations for Arvada neighborhood after grass fire colorado By Updated on: September 4, 2025 / 3:05 PM MDT / CBS Colorado Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies rushed to evacuate a neighborhood in Arvada due to a house-grass fire burning about 12:35 p.m. on Thursday. According to Arvada Fire, homes near West 84th Place and Quaker Circle in the Leyden Rock community were evacuated during what was being called the "82nd Avenue Fire." All evacuations were lifted shortly after 2 p.m.