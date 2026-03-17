Colorado crews train for wildfire response with dry conditions ahead: "This summer we're going to struggle"

In a grassy field in Broomfield, firefighters with the North Metro Fire Rescue District are preparing for what could be another dangerous wildfire season. Their annual training that simulates fast-moving grass fires falls at the end of the warmest winter in Colorado history.

North Metro Fire Rescue crews CBS

"This is all about preparation," said NMFRD Wildland Coordinator Bill Castonguay, who leads about a dozen firefighters through the drills each year. "We've been prepping for this training now for a good couple of months."

Ever since the Marshal Fire, North Metro says they require all of their firefighters to get wildland certified, often referred to as their 'Red Card'.

Castonguay has decades of experience in these trainings and worries that they may be especially reliant on these wildfire fighting skills in current drought conditions. "It's just gotten drier and drier over the years," he said, "We're trying to perfect what we do to be the most effective and efficient as we can when the real fire hits. So we're ready for it."

During the exercises, firefighters run up and down the terrain and simulate what their response would be in intense wildfire conditions while bringing their full gear with them.

North Metro Fire Rescue crews train to battle wildland fires. CBS

Zane Canino is new to the team and gave the training his all as he wants to join the specialized wildland team one day.

"It is physically demanding," Canino said. "We're trying to perfect what we do to be the most effective and efficient as we can when the real fire hits."

Canino has been with the department for about three years and says he's already relied on past training when responding to a recent grass fire in Broomfield. "We all kind of knew exactly what we needed to do," Canino said, crediting the hands-on exercises.

With drought conditions expected to continue, officials say preparation extends beyond the fire line.

"I think this summer we're going to struggle. I think we're going to have some drought conditions," Canino said, "The best thing we can do is just try to keep campfires down to a minimum, keep any sparks grinding, welding, external flame sources down, and try to protect your neighbor as best you can."

Officials are urging residents to sign up for emergency alerts and be fire-ready with things like a packed go-bag.

"Obviously, it's a team effort," Castonguay said. "It's up to the community as well to prepare… just know that we're doing everything we can to be as well prepared as possible."

North Metro Fire Rescue crews participate in wildland fire training. CBS

As wildfire risk grows across Colorado, crews in Broomfield are making sure they're ready before the next call comes in.