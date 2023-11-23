Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado cornea recipient shares journey, gratitude on Eye Donation Month

By Mekialaya White

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado woman recalls receiving cornea transplant after battling with eye disease
Colorado woman recalls receiving cornea transplant after battling with eye disease 02:08

November is Eye Donation Month, an effort to boost new organ, eye, and tissue donor registrations and spread the word about giving the selfless gift of sight in Colorado.

Reflecting on old photos and seeing what she's overcome, cornea recipient Susan Mountain-Morgan feels an overwhelming gratitude.

eye-tissue-donation-4pkg-frame-2751.jpg
Susan Mountain-Morgan   CBS

She constantly battled eye issues when she was younger, from not seeing the blackboard, to later discovering she had no depth perception. When she was 26, she found out she had keratoconus. It's a disease where your cornea thins and a cone grows in front of your eye.

"As it progresses, your vision just gets blurrier and blurrier," Mountain-Morgan said.

"Were you ever at this point?" CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White asked as Mountain-Morgan pointed to an image of a speed sign that was impossibly blurry to distinguish. 

eye-tissue-donation-4pkg-frame-148.jpg
CBS

"One of my eyes was," she said. "And I was in a state of depression. They told me eventually I would go blind from it."

But, thankfully, that's when the Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Bank stepped in to help. She got connected with a specialist who told her she needed a cornea transplant for both eyes.

"It can really change someone's life," said Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Bank's Jenn Venerable.

Mountain-Morgan is living proof of that.

"When I first found out I was getting a transplant, I just left my house and went on a very long walk. On my second one, I cried during my surgery because they told me you are very lucky. You have a very young donor and that's a good cornea. To think that someone would give me that gift, it's indescribable."

Because of that gift, her world is so much brighter with her daughter, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter.

"I finally got brave enough to learn how to drive when I was 38 because I could see so much better," she said with a laugh. "I also have a job that requires vision and it's made a huge impact on our whole family's life. Because I can see them smile and have a good time."

To learn more about how you can become a donor, click here: https://www.corneas.org/Be-a-Donor.

Mekialaya White
Mekialaya-White-1.jpg

Mekialaya White anchors every weekday at 4 p.m. and reports for evening shows at CBS News Colorado. Read her latest reports or check out her bio and send her an email.

First published on November 23, 2023 / 11:00 AM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.