Colorado community rallies around family trying to adopt a child to give son a brother

Every love story has its challenges, but one Colorado couple is now closer than ever to overcoming theirs.

Erica and Juan Barreto met 10 years ago while Erica was studying abroad in Venezuela. Juan, a professional civil engineer from Venezuela, and Erica, an undergraduate student, shared a summer romance before deciding to move to the United States and marry within nine months.

Fast forward a few years, and the Barretos had their son, Santiago, who they say is the joy of their lives. Then, their story took an unexpected turn -- they were diagnosed with secondary infertility and were unable to have another biological child. They endured years of grief, failed treatments, expensive medications, and emotional trials.

"It was a hard few years. We were trying to give our son a little brother or sister, and after seeing many specialists and doctors, they diagnosed us with secondary infertility," Erica said.

Erica and Juan Barreto talk to CBS News Colorado about their efforts to adopt a second child to give their son Santiago a sibling. CBS

The couple had always discussed adoption but had never set a specific timeline.

After years of research and prayer, the Barretos have finally found their son.

"He is around our son's age. He is in Africa, and he is absolutely beautiful," Erica said.

"I want a brother," Santiago said, excitedly.

Santiago Barreto says he wants a playmate that's closer to his age -- and more his speed -- than his parents. CBS

Now, they are actively working to bring their son home. It's an expensive and tedious process, but the Barretos say they have support. They have leaned on their network of contacts across the world and local businesses to fundraise.

One community member has stepped up to offer free tattooing services, with all entrance fees going to the adoption fund. Another professional and friend is providing free brow and lash services, also directing entrance fees to the Barretos.

Local businesses have donated products for a raffle basket, hoping to raise as much money as possible to help bring their son home.