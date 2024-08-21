Colorado community members question lack of input after city chooses Aurora police chief

After more than two years without a permanent police chief, the city of Aurora has finally selected Todd Chamberlain, a former LAPD commander, to serve in the role.

However, the news comes as a shock and disappointment to community leaders in Aurora, who expected to be part of the decision-making process.

"I had to hear from the press and not the city, so to me that is a huge blow in communication," said Omar Montgomery, president of the Aurora NAACP.

Montgomery told CBS News Colorado he has been fielding questions all day from people who were not prepared to hear that city leaders had already made their pick.

"What just happened? How come we weren't engaged? How come we weren't a part of the process?" Montgomery said. "We hope that there was some strong vetting. We hope that this was a strong selection process, but as far as we're concerned, we're extremely disappointed that the community wasn't involved."

Chamberlain, Aurora's pick for top cop, started his law enforcement career in 1984 with the Los Angeles Police Department. He became a commander with the LAPD and retired in 2018. He also served as chief of police for the LA Unified School District.

However, Montgomery says a resume does not address the true questions the community needs answers to.

"Does this person value community policing, community engagement, and holding officers accountable for abusing their power? Do they support changes in the consent decree?" Montgomery asked. "Do they support having an independent monitor? Do they support having communities engaged through an advisory or oversight committee to address police abuse cases?"

Chamberlain also served as LAPD's first homelessness coordinator and is praised by the city of Aurora for leading policy operations involving community policing. He also oversaw policies and procedures related to the use of force.

"It is very important that we see police reform in the city of Aurora," Montgomery said.

While the city plans to host a press conference Thursday morning, where Chamberlain and other city officials will be available to answer questions, Montgomery hopes to see more community engagement take place before the council votes on whether to approve the city manager's pick.

"We have over 150 different languages spoken in the city, we have a large unhoused community, we have a senior community, and we have a community of newcomers. How do we know this person can address the diverse needs of this city?" Montgomery said.