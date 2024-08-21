Aurora names Todd Chamberlain as new police chief

Aurora Police Department's new chief was announced on Wednesday. Todd Chamberlain still must be confirmed by the majority of the Aurora City Council on Aug. 26.

Once that happens, Chamberlain will be sworn in to his new position on Sept. 9.

Todd Chamberlain Aurora Police

"Todd is a seasoned professional who has a deep understanding of fair, ethical, consistent and constitutional policing," said Aurora City Manager Jason Batchelor in a statement. "He has the executive skillset to run a large, complex organization like APD and put leaders in place at all levels of the agency. He also has a track record of partnering with community leaders to reduce crime, enhance community safety, and establish open, honest and transparent dialogue with community members. He is an excellent communicator and is astute at collecting and analyzing critical performance data in line with industry best practices."

Chamberlain will be the seventh Aurora police chief since 2014. Previously, the position has been held by Dan Oates: 2005-2014, Nick Metz: 2015-2019, Vanessa Wilson: 2020-2022, Dan Oates (interim): 2022, Art Acevedo: 2022-2024, Heather Morris (interim): 2024.

"I'm deeply honored to be selected to lead the Aurora Police Department and am committed to serving the city of Aurora, its dedicated police personnel, and, most importantly, the community we all strive to protect," said Chamberlain in a statement. "I look forward to embracing the challenges and successes ahead, with a focus on fostering strong relationships, building trust, and ensuring collaboration at every level. Together, we can make a lasting impact on the safety and well-being of our city."

Additional Information from the Aurora Police Department:

Chamberlain's career in law enforcement began in November 1984 at the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) where he rose through the ranks and retired as a commander in 2018. As commander, he oversaw roughly 1,800 personnel across six

divisions. He subsequently served as Chief of Police for the Los Angeles Unified School District (LASPD). More recently he has worked as a public safety consultant and a university lecturer at California State University Los Angeles.

During his time as Chief of Police with LASPD and during his tenure as a LAPD commander, Chamberlain led and instituted all aspects of a 21st century policing operation including crime reduction, community policing and partnerships, and risk

mitigation. He established and oversaw policy and procedures involving the use of force, community engagement, citywide homelessness initiatives, and innovation related to the city's intervention and prevention programs.

Notably, Chamberlain served as LAPD's first homelessness coordinator. He developed the Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement (HOPE) team which has been emulated throughout the law enforcement community. Chamberlain has been committed to serving diverse communities with a focus on understanding and addressing their unique needs. Throughout his career, he has worked to build bridges of trust and collaboration, ensuring that every voice is heard and respected.