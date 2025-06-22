Watch CBS News
Local News

Cold front brings relief from record heat and renews severe storm threat in Colorado

By
Joe Ruch
Joe Ruch
First Alert Meteorologist
Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.
Read Full Bio
Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado weather shift: Heat relief coming, high fire danger, Denver storms ahead
Colorado weather shift: Heat relief coming, high fire danger, Denver storms ahead 03:40

A cold front will move through overnight Sunday into early Monday, bringing much-needed relief from the heat across Denver and much of Colorado.

This front will lead to two big changes for the week ahead: cooler temperatures and the return of storm chances.

Highs will be stuck in the 70s and 80s from Monday through Thursday—a refreshing change after the recent stretch of record heat.

Scattered thunderstorms will also return to the forecast. Strong to severe storms will be possible on both Monday and Tuesday.

Monday will bring garden variety showers for most of the area, with a slight chance for one or two storms to produce hail and gusty winds near Denver.

co-futurecast-joeshort.png
CBS

Tuesday will bring a greater threat of severe weather. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main concern along the I-25 corridor and across the Eastern Plains.

spc-day-3.png
CBS

Storms are expected to develop between 1 and 2 p.m., gaining strength as they move east through the evening hours.

Joe Ruch

Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.