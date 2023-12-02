Colorado city plans to mourn beloved business owner at time of holiday observance

A Colorado city is planning to remember much-loved businessman Peter Damian Arguello, who was killed Wednesday in a suspected robbery attempt as people gather for the holidays along 38th Avenue.

The longtime owner of Peter Damian Fine Jewelry and Antiques in Wheat Ridge, Arguello was well known as a supporter of people and businesses.

"Peter loved and understood people. And had an empathy for people who may be in a hard time or might need help," said fellow business owner Jeff Hurlburt of Clancy's Irish Pub. "Although the vigil is a somber event, I think Peter would enjoy the fact that families were together and enjoying the experience, enjoying their lives and enjoying their time together."

Since his killing late Wednesday morning, people have stopped by to leave flowers, candles and notes at the store. "He always took care of everyone and he just always had a smile on his face. And everyone was welcome and he literally would have done anything for anyone in need ever," said Karen Kennedy who has worked full and part-time for years at the Salone Bellissima a couple doors down from the shop. "He was an amazing person."

For his occasional visits to the shop where she worked, they always kept a supply of candy on hand.

"We had our candy dish for Peter," said Kennedy.

It is a little bit of life in a place where he changed many.

"From the day I met him, he told me he believed in me and to keep pursuing my dreams and my goals," said Ricky Alengi, who also took on work selling jewelry.

But Arguello was not about competition, but support. Sometimes Alengi would see his card displayed by Arguello.

Police are still working to find suspects in the shooting. It happened about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. Friday they located a red pickup they sought in the case. It was found on fire outside a tire store at Smokey Hill and Buckley in Aurora before 6 a.m.

A South Metro fire station was close by. Wheat Ridge Police say they are now giving the vehicle a "meticulous forensic investigation." They declined to answer whether the vehicle was stolen.

The holiday celebration will take place from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, with the vigil in memory of Arguello by the store, located at 7220 West 38th Ave. in Wheat Ridge, at 5 p.m.

"It coordinates well with how he wanted people to live their life and you know people still have the opportunity to honor his at the same time," said Hurlburt.