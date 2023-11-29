Witness: Colorado business owner Peter Damian is the victim in Wheat Ridge homicide
Wheat Ridge police investigated a homicide on Wednesday after shots were heard in the area of 38th Avenue and Teller Street. Officers rushed to the area near the Peter Damian Jewelry Store about 11:15 a.m.
A neighboring business owner told CBS News Colorado that Peter Damian is the victim of the homicide and that he died in the parking lot behind the business.
