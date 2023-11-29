Watch CBS News
Witness: Colorado business owner Peter Damian is the victim in Wheat Ridge homicide

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Wheat Ridge police investigated a homicide on Wednesday after shots were heard in the area of 38th Avenue and Teller Street. Officers rushed to the area near the Peter Damian Jewelry Store about 11:15 a.m. 

wheat-ridge-incident-atchison-copy.jpg
Police in Wheat Ridge investigated a possible homicide near 38th Avenue and Teller Street.  CBS

A neighboring business owner told CBS News Colorado that Peter Damian is the victim of the homicide and that he died in the parking lot behind the business. 

First published on November 29, 2023 / 12:59 PM MST

