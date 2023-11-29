Police seeking clues in death of beloved Colorado business owner

Police in Wheat Ridge are looking for a red pickup as well as additional clues in a shooting at a business on West 38th Street near Teller Street late Wednesday morning. Friends and colleagues identified the victim as Peter Damian Arguello, the owner of Peter Damian Fine Jewelry and Antiques.

Police got calls about 11:15 a.m. and arrived to find the victim dead in the parking lot in the back of the store. There was evidence of a shooting inside. Investigators are not indicating if the shooting was part of a robbery, or what the motive may have been.

CBS

On Wednesday night, people began to show up at the store, placing flowers and candles in memory of the victim.

RELATED: 1 dead as homicide investigation continues in Colorado at Wheat Ridge business

"He would give you the shirt off his back. Just a super nice guy and he had such a neat little business here. Basically an eBay business with a storefront. He had very unique items in here," said Dan Hrouda, a retired firefighter who previously worked nearby and knew Peter Damian Arguello for years. "A simple man like me, if I could just find my way to be as solid and steady as Pete. Because he was just salt of the earth. Super kind man," he shared. "He was always very proud of the time he spent with his kids and his wife. Fixing up their house and just making things better. I think he made things better everywhere he went."

Also arriving a place a memento was Kax Downs. Downs and his mother lived in a van for a time nearby when they were homeless and if brought items in to sell, there was help.

He was a good man, he always helped out, never had a bad word about anybody," said Downs, who is now a caretaker for his mother living nearby. "Me and my mom just living on the streets in a van and anytime I found some antique toys or stuff he always looked at them and bought them from me because that's what he liked."

Police are looking for tips as they investigate and released images of a red pickup they were trying to find.

An image of the suspect vehicle in the jewelry store shooting, believed to be a red 2003-2007 Chevy Silverado. Wheat Ridge Police

Police posted the following: "We believe it is a red 2003-2007 Chevy Silverado. If you see this vehicle, please call 911. Anyone with information, images or video that can help our investigation, reach out to Detective Mark Slavsky at (303) 235-2807 or email mslavsky@ci.Wheatridge.co.us."