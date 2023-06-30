Watch CBS News
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo responds to lawsuit filed by Nonhuman Rights Project

By CBSColorado.com Staff

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is responding to a lawsuit filed by the Nonhuman Rights Project.

The lawsuit names five African Elephants as plaintiffs as it calls for the zoo to send them away to an elephant sanctuary. 

"Our elephant care team knows the needs of our elephants and tailors specific care and exercise programs... and tends to each elephant based on their preferences," said a Zoo official. "Unfaltering commitment to providing these elephants with the best possible care as they age with dignity. 

First published on June 30, 2023 / 3:18 PM

