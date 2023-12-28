2 children missing out of Sterling found
Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert for two children who were reportedly abducted by their mother out of Sterling.
According to the agency, they are looking for two children who were reportedly last seen Wednesday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Platte Street and King Court in Sterling.
CBI issued an update nearly an hour after the alert was issued that the children were found and thanked the help from the public.
