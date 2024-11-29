Colorado Buffaloes shut out Oklahoma State, wait to see if they'll secure a spot in the Big 12 title game

The Colorado Buffaloes defeated Oklahoma State 52-0 on Friday to keep their outside Big 12 title game hopes afloat.



Isaiah Hardge of the Colorado Buffaloes runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field on Friday in Boulder. Andrew Wevers / Getty Images

The bowl-bound Buffaloes (9-3, 7-2, No. 25 CFP) jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter at Folsom Field in Boulder and kept rolling in the second half. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw for 438 yards and five touchdown passes in the win.

Travis Hunter had 10 receptions for 116 yards and three touchdown catches and LaJohntay Wester had 11 catches for 175 yards and two scores.

The defense forced four turnovers, including an interception by Hunter and a pick-6 by DJ McKinney. They also held the Cowboys to 70 rushing yards, and most of that was in garbage time.

"Look at how we rebounded," said Deion Sanders, whose team lost control of their conference title-game fate with a 37-21 loss at Kansas last weekend. "Look at how we wiped our tears and got back up, got on the horse and yell, 'Giddy-up.'"

This was the Buffaloes first shutout since a 34-0 win over Arizona on Oct. 16, 2021. Sanders set CU's single season passing record in the game and Travis Hunter set the single-season record for most touchdown receptions by a Buffaloes receiver.

The Buffaloes need chaos to unfold across the conference Saturday to earn a place in the league's championship contest on Dec. 7 in Arlington, Texas.

One scenario to get in requires two losses out of either No. 14 Arizona State (at Arizona), No. 19 BYU (hosting Houston) or No. 17 Iowa State (hosting Kansas State). Another other scenario would be a loss by BYU and a win from Texas Tech (hosting West Virginia).