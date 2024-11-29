Watch CBS News
Travis Hunter sets Colorado single-season record for most touchdowns by a Buffaloes receiver

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS/AP

Colorado Buffaloes defeat Oklahoma State on Friday at Folsom Field
Colorado Buffaloes defeat Oklahoma State on Friday at Folsom Field 01:10

Two-way player Travis Hunter set the Colorado single-season record for most touchdowns by a Buffaloes receiver at Folsom Field on Friday. It came in CU's 52-0 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Oklahoma State v Colorado
Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes dives for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field on November 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. Andrew Wevers / Getty Images

Hunter had 10 receptions for 116 yards and three touchdown catches in the game. He wound up with 14 for the year. That moves him past Nelson Spruce who set the previous record of 12 in 2014.

After his third touchdown catch -- caught with a defender hanging on him while he was falling to the turf -- Hunter punctuated the moment by striking a Heisman pose.

Hunter also had an interception in the game.

Oklahoma State v Colorado
Supporters of Travis Hunter hang a banner from luxury suites at Folsom Field supporting his Heisman Award candidacy on Friday. Dustin Bradford / Getty Images

"Travis clinched the Heisman today with his performance," CU head coach Deion Sanders said. 

"(He) proved today, and he's proved every week, that he is the best player in college football." 

The finalists for the Heisman Trophy -- awarded to the nation's college football player -- will be announced on Dec. 9. The award will be handed out at a ceremony in New York City on Dec. 14.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

