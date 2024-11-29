Travis Hunter sets Colorado single-season record for most touchdowns by a Buffaloes receiver

Two-way player Travis Hunter set the Colorado single-season record for most touchdowns by a Buffaloes receiver at Folsom Field on Friday. It came in CU's 52-0 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes dives for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field on November 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. Andrew Wevers / Getty Images

Hunter had 10 receptions for 116 yards and three touchdown catches in the game. He wound up with 14 for the year. That moves him past Nelson Spruce who set the previous record of 12 in 2014.

After his third touchdown catch -- caught with a defender hanging on him while he was falling to the turf -- Hunter punctuated the moment by striking a Heisman pose.

Hunter also had an interception in the game.

Supporters of Travis Hunter hang a banner from luxury suites at Folsom Field supporting his Heisman Award candidacy on Friday. Dustin Bradford / Getty Images

"Travis clinched the Heisman today with his performance," CU head coach Deion Sanders said.

"(He) proved today, and he's proved every week, that he is the best player in college football."

The finalists for the Heisman Trophy -- awarded to the nation's college football player -- will be announced on Dec. 9. The award will be handed out at a ceremony in New York City on Dec. 14.