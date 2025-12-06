Colorado Buffaloes aim to extend perfect start in Rocky Mountain showdown

It's a big weekend of college football in Colorado with all the conference championships. CU and CSU didn't make it — didn't come close. But at least the Buffs and Rams are good at basketball.

The rivals will go head-to-head Saturday in Fort Collins as CU looks to stay perfect.

At 8-0, their best start in almost 80 years, the CU Buffs appear to be flying high. Asked if he's happy with how this young team has handled early success, CU head coach Tad Boyle said, "Not if you were in our film session on Wednesday morning. We're not as good as our record."

The last time the Buffs played at Moby Arena, the winningest team in CU history — with three future NBA players — lost. Only one current Buff was on the team that went to Fort Collins two years ago. CU may have an ace in the hole this year: Barrington Hargress, who hit a key 3-pointer and scored 31 points against the Rams last season as a member of UC Riverside.

"Offensively, I was able to get to my spots. I was able to manipulate the defense in different ways. And then, it ended in a big night," he said.

Colorado Buffaloes Barrington Hargress, right, puts up a shot between California Baptist Lancers Bradey Henige, left, and Dominique Daniels Jr., center, at the CU Events Center on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. Matthew Jonas/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images

And now that Hargress is a Buff, he's all in on the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

Boyle thinks Hargress and company can do what former CU guard KJ Simpson and company couldn't.

"Our guys- I don't think they'll wilt," he said. "We've got a competitive group, so we're going to be tested. That's why you play these games."

The CU (8-0) vs. CSU (6-2) game is at 3 p.m. and airs on Fubo with a free subscription.