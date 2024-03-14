CU Boulder students take advantage of snow day at Chautauqua Park

With the snowstorm leading to many school closures around the state, CU Boulder students took advantage of the snow day for some skiing, sledding and snowboarding.

Boulder was covered with mounds and mounds of white, wet, sticky snow, as students decided to take it up to Chautauqua Park. This was all happening while resorts such as Keystone and Breckenridge remained hard to get up to due to I-70 and I-25 being closed for portions of the day.

Hundreds of students flocked to the makeshift ski area inside the park as some brought skis, snowboards, tubes and sleds, while others came in costume to simply enjoy the day off.

With spring break remaining one week away for students, most received early spring fever at the park, but all must come to an end as classes are back in session tomorrow, but luckily with a late start.

After CBS News Colorado's Shaun Boyd hung out with students, she was buried so far into snow and realized that she couldn't even find her own car.

"We've got the storm out to the east of Colorado giving the Denver region the upslope. At the same time, a big trough is stationed over Phoenix, and it's pulling moisture from the Pacific and the Gulf of California and pushing it across New Mexico, right into southern Colorado. So that will keep the snow machine going through the night," First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera said.

The Denver metro area is expected to get another 3 to 6 inches from this snowstorm. Some foothills areas could see another 5 to 12 inches of snow. Parts of Southern Colorado could see their largest accumulations overnight and on Friday. Some southern mountain areas could see 1 to 2 feet of snow.

The heavy, wet snow had many residents dealing with downed trees and branches, and it caused issues on Colorado's roads and highways. Snowplows have been fighting to keep up with all the work, and many side streets are messy.

Many students across Colorado's Front Range are enjoying two consecutive snow days. The continuing dangerous driving conditions led some school districts to cancel class on Friday, including Denver Public Schools.

Once the snow ends Friday, mostly dry but cool conditions will prevail through St. Patrick's Day weekend, according to Aguilera.