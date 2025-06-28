Colorado, Boulder officials answer community concerns on immigration, wildfires and more

Saturday, officials from the State of Colorado, Boulder County, and Boulder Police took time to listen to their constituents and answer questions they had.

"It's no secret that we had a lot going on in Boulder. We know what's going on in the country," said Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn.

State representative Junie Joseph hosted the town hall and said there is a lot on the minds of Boulderites.

"Conversation about public safety, there's a lot of conversation when it comes to immigration, wildfires and the unhoused," said Joseph.

They were joined by Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson and Boulder County Chief Deputy District Attorney Christian Gardner-Wood at the Canyon Theater inside the Boulder Public Library.

"This was a forum and an opportunity for community members to come and ask questions and discuss issues that are most important to them," said Joseph.

Dozens of people asked about issues affecting their community, especially public safety, in light of the recent terrorist attack on the Pearl Street Mall. Redfearn says they are working hard to prevent crime and violence, but their most valuable tool in that endeavor is an engaged public.

"See something, say something is still true. We don't know the communities, we don't know your block like you do. And so, we just want people to know that 24/7 we want to hear and see from you," said Redfearn.

The conversation was an hour and a half, but very easily could have gone longer. Officials say taking part in opportunities like this will help them better serve the public

"It's always beneficial. We want to be accessible and not some guy in an office somewhere that's not willing to take questions," said Redfearn.

"It's not easy to have those really, really tough discussions, because sometimes as elected officials, we don't have the answer, but they need to know that we are here, we hear them and we are in the trenches with them, and we will continue to fight to support and advocate for our community," said Joseph.