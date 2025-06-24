Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado board decertifies former Lakeside police chief after embezzlement conviction

By
Brian Maass
Brian Maass
Investigative Reporter
Your Investigator Brian Maass has a reputation for breaking major stories. He is a veteran reporter who has established a high level of trust and credibility in the community. Share you story ideas with him by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
Read Full Bio
Brian Maass

/ CBS Colorado

Former Lakeside mayor Robert Gordanier pleads guilty to embezzlement
Former Lakeside mayor Robert Gordanier pleads guilty to embezzlement 00:29

Colorado's Peace Officer Standards and Training Board has revoked the state peace officer license of Robert Gordanier, the former Lakeside police chief.

According to the P.O.S.T. Website, the action against Gordanier was taken on June 6 and was a result of his conviction for embezzlement of public property, a felony, which grew out of a CBS News Colorado investigation.

Gordanier pleaded guilty in January to the felony charge, along with misdemeanor official misconduct, in connection with a car-flipping scheme uncovered by CBS News Colorado.

mayor-robert-gordanier.jpg
Robert Gordanier CBS

Gordanier received four years of probation and was ordered to repay the town of Lakeside $26,088.

In 2023, CBS News Colorado reported on multiple instances of Gordanier allowing his daughter to buy three town police vehicles for pennies on the dollar. Documents showed he allowed her to buy some vehicles for as little as $300. 

Brenda Hamilton, Gordanier's daughter, pleaded guilty in May and received three years probation.

hamilton.jpg
Brenda Hamilton CBS

Police officers in Colorado who are decertified can no longer legally work in the jurisdiction that certified them unless their certification is reinstated. The attorney who represented Gordanier during his criminal trial, Paul Zarlengo, did not immediately respond to an email from CBS News seeking comment on the decertification move.

Brian Maass

Your Investigator Brian Maass has a reputation for breaking major stories. He is a veteran reporter who has established a high level of trust and credibility in the community. Share you story ideas with him by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.