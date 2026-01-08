Several Colorado Avalanche skaters get the call to join national teams at 2026 Winter Olympics

It's been 11 years since NHL players last represented their national teams at the Winter Olympics. That streak is coming to an end with players who compete at the highest level of hockey set to represent their countries in Milan, Italy. That will include several hockey players from the Colorado Avalanche

A number Avs skaters have been recently selected by their respective national teams to compete in the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics.

SAINT PAUL, MN - NOVEMBER 28: Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog (92) celebrates his goal with Colorado Avalanche defensemen Devon Toews (7), Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen (62), and Colorado Avalanche defensemen Cale Makar (8) during the third period of a NHL game between the Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche on November 28, 2025, at Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul, MN Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Avs selected for the Milan Cortina Games

Defenseman Cale Makar -- Team Canada

Defenseman Devon Toews -- Team Canada

Forward Nathan MacKinnon -- Team Canada

Forward Martin Necas -- Team Czechia

Forward Artturi Lehkonen -- Team Finland

Forward Joel Kiviranta -- Team Finland

Forward Gabriel Landeskog -- Team Sweden

Forward Brock Nelson -- Team USA

Unfortunately, in the world of hockey, injury can happen at any point in time. Since being selected for the Olympics, both Toews and Landeskog have suffered injury during regular season play in the NHL. So their status for both the Avs and their countries remain up in the air.

The Avs have seen dominant play from both their active Canadian goaltenders in Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood. However, no selections have been made for either netminder following the announcement of Team Canada's starting roster.

Colorado will also be represented by those born in the state. An honorable mention goes to defenseman Jacob Slavin of the Carolina Hurricanes, who is originally from Denver and joins Nelson on the Olympic roster for Team USA.

Despite the excitement for the return of NHL players to the Olympic stage, the facility to be used by both men and women's national teams has been mired in logistical problems. The arena construction is behind schedule for completion, and the rinks are already confirmed to be smaller than normal measurements for a sanctioned NHL rink. The two rinks at the facility in Milan will be smaller than what NHL and PWHL players are used to.

It's also not guaranteed main parts of the rink will be finished when puck drops for the first women's games Feb. 5 and the first men's games Feb. 11, according to the Associated Press. Still, the head of the International Ice Hockey Federation has reportedly said the ice surfaces will be ready for the players on schedule.

The Milan Cortina Games will get underway beginning Feb. 4 until Feb. 22. The final day of the Winter Olympics will also include the men's ice hockey gold medal game. The women's ice hockey gold medal game will take place the day prior on Feb. 19.