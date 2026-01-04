Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog goes down in non-contact fall; carried off the ice

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog went down on the ice in a non-contact fall against the Panthers in Florida on Sunday.

He was seen crashing into the net and then the wall and was unable to get up for several minutes. Team medical staff came to his side and, along with center Nathan MacKinnon, carried him off the ice as onlookers from both teams looked concerned.

The Avs later posted on social media that Landeskog will not return for the remainder of the game due to an "upper body" injury. The team didn't immediately provide any additional details about the injury.

This is Landeskog's first full season back after a previous knee injury had him out for almost three entire seasons.

The 33-year-old Swedish-born team captain helped the team win the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals.

Landeskog has appeared in all 41 of Colorado's games this season, a key part of the team's historic start. The Avalanche entered Sunday with a 31-2-7 record and will have the second-most points through 41 games in NHL history.

He has seven goals and 15 assists this season and was named to represent Sweden in next month's Milan Cortina Olympics.