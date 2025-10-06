Colorado Avalanche players clear the air about Los Angeles Rams football game, Denver Broncos support

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog and star defenseman Cale Makar want something to be clear: They are passionate members of Broncos Country.

"First off, what a win for the Broncos yesterday," Makar said about Denver's Week 5 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. "Unreal, I always support those guys, like we all do."

"The Broncos are my team," Landeskog said. "That'll never change."

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog speak to reporters following team practice Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. CBS

Landeskog and Makar made their comments known when reporters spoke to them following practice Monday -- the last one before opening night against the Los Angeles Kings in LA.

This will be a short return for the Avs back to the greater LA area, since the entire team was recently there for a Los Angeles Rams home game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Passionate Avs and Broncos fans know full well the Avs were at the game wearing Rams blue and yellow, since Avs owner Stan Kroenke and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment are the proud owners of the Avs and the Rams. Of course, it doesn't stop there: Kroenke also owns the Denver Nuggets, the Colorado Rapids, the Colorado Mammoth and Arsenal FC and Arsenal WFC in England.

"That's special," Landeskog told reporters. "I think, for us, the Kroenke family has done such a good job taking care of us, and it was a really cool experience. Who would turn that down?"

Makar spoke to the same tune as his captain about his dedicated support for the Broncos, while also adding that he has ties that run deep in his hometown in Canada.

"At the end of the day when you get offered to have an experience like that with the team that your owners own, it's fun," Makar said. "But, obviously, I come from Calgary. Other than being a (Canadian Football League) fan, I'm a Broncos fan at heart. So, fun experience, but I'm a ride-or-die Bo Nix guy."

Landeskog said the Rams game proved to be a great team-bonding experience for a group that has success on their own minds. He also brought up his own hypothetical situation, and made it clear orange and blue come first.

"If it was the Broncos playing against the Rams, I think it would have been a little bit different here for some of the guys in the locker room," Landeskog said. "A lot of us are Broncos fans."

Makar was also straight to the point.

"We're all (Broncos) fans in here," Makar said. "Let's get that out of the way."