Colorado Avalanche players show up at Thursday Night Football game wearing (gasp!) Rams jerseys

A large group of Colorado Avalanche players attended the Thursday Night Football game in the Los Angeles area between the Rams and the 49ers. That wasn't particularly unusual, but the Colorado players posing for photos in football jerseys of a football team that isn't the Denver Broncos certainly is.

A large group of Colorado Avalanche players showed up in Rams jerseys at Thursday Night Football in Los Angeles. Colorado Avalanche

The game took place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and during the television broadcast nearly all of the members of the Avalanche roster could be seen wearing blue Los Angeles jerseys with their hockey numbers on them.

There's an easy explanation, of course: both teams are owned by Stan Kroenke.

The Avalanche posted numerous photos on their social media accounts of the hockey players enjoying the football game, and there were quite a bit of comments on those posts that indicated Broncos Country isn't happy about it.

"This just feels weird I know he owns both but seeing a Denver team decked out in la gear is weird…" wrote BobbySchumDG on X.

"This is disrespectful to our Colorado sports culture. They should be wearing a Broncos jersey no matter what football game they are at. 😂 come on boys," Sean Sullivan wrote on X.

"Maybe the Broncos can visit Dallas and wear Stars' jerseys to balance this," Jesse Esparza wrote on Facebook.

The Avs are in the middle of their NHL preseason right now. They are 2-1 and face the Dallas Stars in their fourth and final preseason game. The NHL regular season begins on Tuesday for Colorado. They travel to L.A. to face the Kings.

Stan Kroenke of the Colorado Avalanche carries the Stanley Cup following the series winning victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

In addition to the Los Angeles Rams and the Colorado Avalanche, the Kroenke family also owns the Denver Nuggets, the Colorado Rapids and Arsenal Football Club.