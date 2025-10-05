Bo Nix touchdown and 2-point conversion help Denver Broncos beat Eagles 21-17

The Denver Broncos beat the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday, 21-17, bringing the Broncos to 3-2, while ending the Eagles' undefeated record, dropping them to 4-1.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix threw a critical 4th quarter touchdown, followed by a 2-point conversion to overtake the Eagles for the lead. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton also caught some critical 3rd down passes to save the Broncos from being forced to punt or try for field goals.

With 6:49 left in the first quarter, Broncos kicker Wil Lutz sank a 55-yard field goal for the first points of the game. Then, with 29 seconds left in the quarter, Eagles kicker Jake Elliot answered with a 31-yard field goal to end the quarter tied at 3-3.

Denver Broncos' Wil Lutz (3) kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke / AP

With 7:20 left in the second quarter, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts dumped a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dallas Goedert, leading at the end of the half 10-3.

Early in the third quarter, Hurts threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, followed by the extra point. The third quarter closed at 17-3 with the Eagles in the lead.

Then, early in the fourth quarter, Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins rushed 2 yards for a touchdown.

With 7:36 left in the game, Nix threw an 11-yard TD pass to tight end Evan Engram. Nix then followed that up with a 2-point conversion toss to wide receiver Troy Franklin, bringing the game to 18-17.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum / AP

Then, with 1:14 left in the game, Lutz kicked a 36-yard field goal, bringing the score to 21-17.