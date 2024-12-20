Colorado attorney Frank Azar settles lawsuit over search results

Attorney Frank Azar, known under his registered trademark, "The Strong Arm," has settled a lawsuit against an Alabama-based firm that was paying Google to direct web search traffic to their website. The suit alleged The Mike Slocumb Law Firm was creating misleading ads that made people believe they were reaching Azar's firm when they were not.

"It's a scam," said Azar who settled with the Slocumb firm for $1.55 million.

The process happens when people choose search terms like "Azar" or "The Strong Arm," which Azar carries as a registered trademark. But people and companies can buy from Google directions to their sites under terms and names belonging to other people.

"Even though your name is in first position, somebody may come in second or third position," said Azar.

It is not illegal but it is an agitation to Azar.

"I complained to the Colorado attorney general. I complained to the U.S. Attorney," shrugged Azar. "If it weren't for the way Google has this setup, these people wouldn't be able to do it and prey on the public," he said. "They've got protection under the law to be able to pretty much get away with anything they want."

It is improper for someone to misrepresent or mislead someone into thinking they are someone else – such as one law firm acting as if they are another when reached. Azar said people were tricked into thinking they'd reached his firm.

"And when they call in, 'Is this Frank Azar?' And they change the subject or they pretend they're me," he said.

Azar said people got poor legal representation.

"It's churn and burn. run these people through there. Settle their case for not what it's worth. And the consumer just gets taken advantage of terribly."

He said the Slocumb firm had done it with the names of popular lawyers in other states as well. He also says he is in the process of going after another firm doing similar things.

"It's just not the law and lawyers it's every business that's out there," said Azar. "In my opinion, it's out-and-out theft."