Colorado's Arapahoe Basin announces changes for Ikon Pass holders

There are changes for skiers and riders in Colorado who use the popular Epic and Ikon season passes.

Arapahoe Basin announced that Ikon Pass holders will have unlimited access to A-basin. This change came after Ikon's parent company purchased it. A-Basin said there are exclusive benefits for Arapahoe Basin pass holders.

The ski area implemented a new paid parking policy for the first time this year due to growing crowds. The cost of skiing has been rising as well. Sales for the full Ikon Pass season start in six days at $1,329. That's $80 more than last year. The full Epic Pass is now $1,051, 7% more than last year.