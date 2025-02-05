Two Coloradans to compete in 37th season of The Amazing Race alongside friends and family

Two Coloradans are ready to put their best foot forward as they compete alongside friends and family in the upcoming 37th season of The Amazing Race.

The competitors are part of the 14 teams that will confront challenges and take part in amazing adventures as they race around the world. This year, the show features its largest cast ever.

This year, Erika Papadeas of Englewood, Colo. has teamed up with her mother, Melinda, who lives in Chandler, Ariz., to take on the race.

Mother and daughter Melinda Papadeas (66, administration) and Erika Papadeas (32, client engagement specialist) Paramount

Another Coloradan, Carrigain Scadden of Denver, is competing this year along with Bernie Gutierrez, a friend from Dallas.

Friends Bernie Gutierrez (31, personal trainer) and Carrigain Scadden (33, spa educator) Paramount

"This season 14 teams will embark on an unforgettable adventure," said Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri, co-creators and executive producers of THE AMAZING RACE. "Traveling around the globe for a stop in Osaka, Japan, where they will experience a modern-day bullet train in a thriving city and then immerse themselves in a 12,000-year-old tradition, performing with a taiko drum group. They will feel the adrenaline rush of skydiving over Dubai's breathtaking cityscape contrasted with another stop, for the first time on THE AMAZING RACE, in the countryside of Bulgaria, where they will participate in a traditional folk dance. Adding a new city this season, teams will visit the medieval village of Strasbourg, France, which will feel like stepping into a fairytale. For our season of surprises, there is no end to the drama, twists and turns until we see who the winners are!"

Some classic game pieces like the Fast Forward and U-Turn are waiting for our competitors, along with new ones like a Fork in the Road. During the first leg of the race in Hong Kong, teams will have to choose which direction and route to take to the Pit Stop, creating two parallel races and eliminating two teams.