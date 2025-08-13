Coloradans' best chance to catch the Perseid Meteor Shower is right now

Coloradans' best chance to catch the Perseids Meteor Shower is right now

Coloradans' best chance to catch the Perseids Meteor Shower is right now

Coloradans' best chance to catch the Perseids Meteor Shower is right now

Coloradans looking to catch a show, look no further than the night sky this Thursday evening as the Perseid Meteor Shower rains down across our atmosphere, starting as early as ten and lasting well into the morning hours.

Composite photograph of 15 Perseid meteors seen over Rocky Mountain National Park. STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images

It's best viewed away from bright lights, so many Coloradans have opted to head into the high country away from big cities to catch a glimpse.

After a community event at the Frisco Historic Park & Museum, Mark Laurin (or as he's known around Summit County as "AstroMark") spoke with CBS Colorado about the wonders of the cosmos, the importance of dark sky communities, and why everyone should take a moment to "look up" during this rare chance.

CBS

"You're going to wake up in a better mood tomorrow," Laurin said, of those who spend the time to connect with nature by simply admiring the stars and the meteor shower. "All ages were engaged, curious and asking questions. Give me five minutes; it's going to lead to ten minutes. Ten minutes is going to lead to 30 minutes. Thirty minutes and I've got you hooked."

Laurin said you can expect the shower to last into the end of August, but the best chance to catch it is right now.