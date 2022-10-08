Watch CBS News
Local News

CO has 33 more firefighters with heavy rescue training

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Firefighters graduate from specialized heavy rescue academy
Firefighters graduate from specialized heavy rescue academy 00:27

In Northglenn, 33 firefighters from 13 Front Range fire departments graduated from the Heavy Rescue Academy at the North Metro Fire Training Center. The Heavy Rescue Academy is 2-weeks of specialized training in technical rescues from structural collapses, trenches, and confined spaces. 

fire-fighters-acd-kh-ec-01-concatenated-143754-frame-1422.jpg
Firefighters graduate from Heavy Rescue Academy. CBS

As part of their graduation, the firefighters rotates several rescue scenarios to test the skills and knowledge they've acquired. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 8, 2022 / 2:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.