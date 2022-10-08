CO has 33 more firefighters with heavy rescue training

In Northglenn, 33 firefighters from 13 Front Range fire departments graduated from the Heavy Rescue Academy at the North Metro Fire Training Center. The Heavy Rescue Academy is 2-weeks of specialized training in technical rescues from structural collapses, trenches, and confined spaces.

Firefighters graduate from Heavy Rescue Academy. CBS

As part of their graduation, the firefighters rotates several rescue scenarios to test the skills and knowledge they've acquired.